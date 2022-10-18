Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse police seek help locating missing girl

Macey Williams is missing from the Whitehouse area.
Macey Williams is missing from the Whitehouse area.(Whitehouse Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old white female named Macey Williams. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, 100-110 pounds. If you see her or know where she is located please call the Whitehouse Police Department at 903-566-6600.

