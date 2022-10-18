Whitehouse police seek help locating missing girl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old white female named Macey Williams. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, 100-110 pounds. If you see her or know where she is located please call the Whitehouse Police Department at 903-566-6600.

