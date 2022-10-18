Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two

Catalino Marin Jr. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Catalino Marin Jr. (Source: Smith County Jail website)(Smith County jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for the murder of a young mother of two.

Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Marin shot and killed Diamond Samantha Cruz in August of 2020, The affidavit said Marin claimed Cruz and him were in a struggle over a gun when it went off, striking Cruz and leading to her death.

According to the affidavit, a relative of Marin’s said that she was at a home in Tyler with her mother early Sunday morning. While she was there, Marin came into the house with blood on his hands. She said that Marin told them he and the victim, Cruz, were fighting over a gun when she allegedly shot herself. He also said that “he did not mean to do it.”

However, detectives at the scene said that due to the way the gun was situated and the location of the gunshot wound to Cruz, it is unlikely that it was a self-inflicted gunshot, the affidavit says.

RELATED: Affidavit: Suspect in shooting of young Smith Co. mother claims gun went off during struggle

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson

Latest News

SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
tyler isd school board meets tonight
Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center
Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center
Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center