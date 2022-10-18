Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for the murder of a young mother of two.

Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Marin shot and killed Diamond Samantha Cruz in August of 2020, The affidavit said Marin claimed Cruz and him were in a struggle over a gun when it went off, striking Cruz and leading to her death.

According to the affidavit, a relative of Marin’s said that she was at a home in Tyler with her mother early Sunday morning. While she was there, Marin came into the house with blood on his hands. She said that Marin told them he and the victim, Cruz, were fighting over a gun when she allegedly shot herself. He also said that “he did not mean to do it.”

However, detectives at the scene said that due to the way the gun was situated and the location of the gunshot wound to Cruz, it is unlikely that it was a self-inflicted gunshot, the affidavit says.

