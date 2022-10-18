Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD held their Board of Trustees meeting on Monday and approved the purchase of new equipment for students in the Career and Technology Center.

Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown says CTE Perkins Reserve grant funds were used to purchase this industry standard equipment. This will benefit their students in the health science, manufacturing, and auto technology course sequences.

“We’ve got some mid-fidelity mannequins for our health science pre-nursing students where they can actually, they can speak and check blood pressure and check EKG and run assessments on the mannequins. So it’s kind of a life-like simulation.” Brown said.

Even the manufacturing students will have access to robotics as the industry is moving more towards automation.

Brown adds, “Our auto and technology students are going to have access to virtual reality. To be able to explore inside of engine, HVAC, break systems on automobiles.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.