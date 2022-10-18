Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler ISD approves new equipment for Career and Technology Center

tyler isd school board meets tonight
tyler isd school board meets tonight(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD held their Board of Trustees meeting on Monday and approved the purchase of new equipment for students in the Career and Technology Center.

Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown says CTE Perkins Reserve grant funds were used to purchase this industry standard equipment. This will benefit their students in the health science, manufacturing, and auto technology course sequences.

“We’ve got some mid-fidelity mannequins for our health science pre-nursing students where they can actually, they can speak and check blood pressure and check EKG and run assessments on the mannequins. So it’s kind of a life-like simulation.” Brown said.

Even the manufacturing students will have access to robotics as the industry is moving more towards automation.

Brown adds, “Our auto and technology students are going to have access to virtual reality. To be able to explore inside of engine, HVAC, break systems on automobiles.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Participants work through the drill.
East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies
City of Jacksonville voters to consider 23 propositions on Election Day.
City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center
Billy Hibbs Jr., named the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate, poses with family and JA members after...
Billy Hibbs Jr. named 2023 Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate