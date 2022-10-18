Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and cool today. Freeze warning tonight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are much cooler this morning with clear skies and a light breeze. Expect north winds to be breezy at times again today with lots of sunshine, but with cooler temperatures. This afternoon, temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of East Texas as many places will drop to 32 degrees with a light frost by morning. Make sure that the pets have a warm place to stay and plants are covered or brought in overnight. More sunshine Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s again, but southwest winds return on Thursday for a quick warm up back into the 80s for the rest of the forecast.

