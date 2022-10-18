Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies expected this afternoon with a few thin clouds possible. After a cool start to the day, we will see highs this afternoon in the low to mid 60s. With the weekend rain and cold front now behind us, cooler and drier air is settling into East Texas. This dry air, along with the breeze this afternoon, will lead to a High to Very High Fire Danger across most of East Texas today. Even if you are not under a burn ban, outdoor burning is discouraged today. Turning from fire danger to cold temperatures... You are likely already aware we are expecting our first frost and/or freeze tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the low 30s for most of East Texas, and I would not be surprised if some near the Red River see the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect beginning late tonight, lasting until 9AM tomorrow morning. The NWS typically issues this when we are expecting our first freeze of the season. You will want to make sure you have your plants and pets protected tonight. We are not expecting a hard freeze tonight, but it would not be a bad idea to cover outdoor faucets and protect indoor pipes as well. After tomorrow, we are not expecting temperatures near freezing again for at least the next week we will see lows back in the 50s and 60s, and highs in the upper 80s by this next weekend, but we are already monitoring the next system to bring cool temperatures and rain to East Texas. We’ll stay dry and warm for Friday through the weekend, but to start next week, expect showers and thunderstorms returning to East Texas next Monday.

