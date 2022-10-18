Texas Commissioner of Education observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation at Austin Elementary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD school got a visit from the Texas Education Commissioner while he was visiting schools in Region Seven to see how curriculum is being implemented in classrooms.

Students and staff at T.J. Austin Elementary welcomed Mike Morath, Commissioner of Education for the State of Texas, to their school, which has seen gains in student reading outcomes.

According to Texas Education Agency STAAR testing performance data in 2019, 16 percent of third grade students were at grade level reading requirements or above and in 2021 that increased to 23 percent. In 2019, 13 percent of fourth grade students were at grade level reading or above. In 2021 that decreased to eight percent. Then in 2019, 26 percent of fifth grade students were at grade level reading or above, and in 2021that increased to 29 percent.

Morath got to visit with teachers as they were going through lesson plans.

“Much like a surgeon prepping for the operating room, these teachers were planning to mold eager young minds,” Morath said. “So it was really fantastic to see the intentionality and the rigor that they’re bringing to kids. They’re focusing on the fundamentals, this is elementary school and this is what you want to see.”

Principal Joshua Currie was Morath’s tour guide. Currie said they’ve had the Amplify curriculum at their school for the past three years.

“We’ve implemented this Amplify curriculum and other things to ensure, number one that the teachers have a curriculum that they can trust, implement it with integrity,” Currie said. “But also get the results that we need to ensure that all students are growing throughout our campus.”

This school was selected for the visit because it is implementing several instructional programs that align with the Texas Education Agency’s Effective School Framework.

“We were around several master teachers and so you can see individual techniques that they use to manage the classroom, to keep kids focused, but you also see the specific knowledge that they’re imparting,” Morath said.

When students are reading at grade level, Curries said it helps teachers because those students are able to read and comprehend the material as they move through grades.

“Early literacy is essential to a child’s education and when you’re able to read on grade level, that opens the door and unlocks the key for students to do a lot of different things, as far as of their choice,” Currie said.

