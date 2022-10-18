State Sen. Bob Hall talks re-election campaign for Texas’ 2nd District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Senator Bob Hall spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Tuesday afternoon about his bid to be re-elected to the Texas legislature representing the state’s 2nd District. Hall talked about how he intends to “continue to serve as a conservative” who is “pro-life, pro-free markets, pro-religious freedom, pro-secure border, pro-liberty, pro-property rights and pro-limited government.”

