Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

State Sen. Bob Hall talks re-election campaign for Texas’ 2nd District

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Senator Bob Hall spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Tuesday afternoon about his bid to be re-elected to the Texas legislature representing the state’s 2nd District. Hall talked about how he intends to “continue to serve as a conservative” who is “pro-life, pro-free markets, pro-religious freedom, pro-secure border, pro-liberty, pro-property rights and pro-limited government.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Don Kent shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia.
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia

Latest News

President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
State Sen. Bob Hall on East Texas Now with Devyn Shea.
State Sen. Bob Hall talks re-election campaign for Texas’ 2nd District
Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller
Winona ISD bond proposal addresses crowded elementary campus
Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller
Winona ISD superintendent: $23.5M bond needed to address at-capacity elementary campus