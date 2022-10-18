Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect involved in shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man thought to be involved in a shooting on Oct. 8.

Kendrick Bernard Bell Jr., 27, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a bond of $750,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kendrick Bell Jr. is suspected of shooting a victim by firing into the victim’s car.

The sheriff’s office says Bell is 5′7″, weight 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He is to be considered armed and very dangerous according to SCSO.

Contact Det. Aaron Hinton with any information at 903-566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.

