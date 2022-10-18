Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man found dead in the county in July 2022. The sketch is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is located on his upper front left tooth.

He was found wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” t-shirt and black pants.

The sheriff’s office says they have no leads on the identity of this victim or where he is from. His cause of death is undetermined.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this individual or this investigation, please contact Detective Joshua Decur at (903) 566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.