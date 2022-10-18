Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County

The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be...
The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be victim of a homicide. They are asking for help identifying this man.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man found dead in the county in July 2022. The sketch is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is located on his upper front left tooth.

He was found wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” t-shirt and black pants.

The sheriff’s office says they have no leads on the identity of this victim or where he is from. His cause of death is undetermined.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this individual or this investigation, please contact Detective Joshua Decur at (903) 566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Don Kent shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia.
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County
Mike Morath (right), Commissioner of Education for the State of Texas, visiting Tyler ISD staff...
Texas Commissioner of Education observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation at Austin Elementary
Grass fire
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore