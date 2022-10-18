Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show.

The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. University leadership said it wasn’t a light decision to make, but did specify that the Friday evening concert is still set to happen. In place of fireworks, SFA will hold a 100-piece drone show in the night sky.

For more information on SFA’s homecoming activities, click here.

