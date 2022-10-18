Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kilgore’s Isiah Ross ‘hard to break down’

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “My offensive line, they played their butts off. They did everything they could to help me run the ball. Without them I couldn’t do what I do,” said Kilgore Running Back Isiah Ross.

And what Ross did: Rush for 342 yards, and scored touchdown runs of 28, 21 and 7 in the bulldogs 49-35 win over Lindale. When these two teams play the heart beats a little faster.

“Facing a team like Lindale, they practice hard. Coach Fuller tells us a lot about them. Which, by looking at film, you can tell they’re well coached and they know what they’re doing. And it helps us out for playoffs, when we play other teams like Lindale,” said Ross.

Ross’ coach, Clint Fuller, explains what makes Ross such standout.

“Well, he’s first and foremost, he’s a great leader for our football team. A very selfless player. He’s obviously our running back, but we need him filling in on defense, he steps right in and makes plays. He’s just a football player. From a running back position he’s got great speed, great vision, great balance. He’s really, really strong, hard to break down.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Athens bus dirver has pre-trial hearing
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance