Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of sunshine during the day and crystal-clear skies are expected at night for the rest of the week. The cold front that moved through ETX yesterday (Sunday) has ushered in the coldest air of the season so far...as a matter of fact, this cold air is very unusually for this time of year. We are looking at good chances for our first FROST/and even our first FREEZE in some areas of East Texas on Wednesday morning. Our “Normal” first freeze is Mid-November, but we are expecting this to happen about 1 month early this year. As crazy as that seems, it is a fairly good likelihood. Lows in the lower 30s expected over northernmost areas, in the lower to middle 30s elsewhere. Protect your tender vegetation, for sure, overnight Tuesday/into Wednesday morning. A significant Warming Trend is expected by the end of the week with lows back in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s...so this cold snap will not last long at all. A Warm and Breezy weekend ahead with another cold front expected on Monday that may bring isolated thundershowers/storms to our area at that time. Please stay tuned for further updates on the cold morning on Wednesday and the chances for stormy weather on Monday. Have a great Monday.

