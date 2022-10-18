Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived.

The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn.

The police department said the statute encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe way and remain anonymous.

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

