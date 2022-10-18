Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are much cooler this morning with clear skies and a light breeze.  Expect north winds to be breezy at times again today with lots of sunshine, but with cooler temperatures.  This afternoon, temperatures will only reach the lower 60s.  A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of East Texas as many places will drop to 32 degrees with a light frost by morning.  Make sure that the pets have a warm place to stay and plants are covered or brought in overnight.  More sunshine Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s again, but southwest winds return on Thursday for a quick warm up back into the 80s for the rest of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-18-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-18-22
Chilly Tonight...COLD on Wednesday Morning. Frost/Freeze certainly possible.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Chilly Tonight...COLD on Wednesday Morning. Frost/Freeze certainly possible.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Our First Frost and/or Freeze is possible on Wed. AM. About 1 Month Early.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips