Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far

Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s not running into any issues so far.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season.

Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s not running into any issues so far.

“You can’t get turkeys right now. If you were to go out looking for turkeys at a processor, you would not find them now,” Greenberg said. “The amount of turkeys I ordered... you know that could always be an issue if I didn’t order enough. But I got everything I ordered. I can’t blame it on anyone but myself if we don’t have enough.”

Interestingly, Greenberg said that 2021 was the first year in their 82-year history that they sold more turkeys at Thanksgiving than during the Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Don Kent shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia.
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia

Latest News

A "Cash for Candy" program is aiming to curb obesity rates this Halloween season by offering...
This company is offering cash for your Halloween candy
Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s...
Greenberg comments on national turkey shortage
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph
Sausage-pumpkin chili by Mama Steph