Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore.

The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained.

Due to a drop in humidity and the wind, they are using dozers to create a break around the fire.

Several departments have responded, including Kilgore Fire, Sabine Fire, White Oak Fire and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

