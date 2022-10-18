Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained.
By Willie Downs and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore.

The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained.

Due to a drop in humidity and the wind, they are using dozers to create a break around the fire.

Several departments have responded, including Kilgore Fire, Sabine Fire, White Oak Fire and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

