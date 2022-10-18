Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Laura Jones talks prioritizing people, not party politics in campaign for U.S. House Dist. 8 seat

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Laura Jones is running against Republican Marcus Luttrell in the race to represent Texas’ 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat vacated by a retiring Kevin Brady. Jones said she’s putting her focus less on toeing a party line and more on representing the needs of the people in her district. Jones talked about her priorities, including education, flooding and how she feels a freshman member of Congress can get things done.

