Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some customers of Mims Water Supply due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a damaged line on State Highway 155 N.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers along State Highway 155 N, Pleasure Point Subdivision, Old Coffeeville Rd, Nash Rd, Rock Island Rd, and FM 729 West of State Highway 155 N intersection to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.

If anyone has any questions about this matter, you may contact David Oney, General Manager and Operator at 903-601-2746, or Paula Hathcoat, Office Manager at 903-601-2155. You may also contact our business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185; during business hours of 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

