6 teams remain undefeated in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 looks the same after week 8 of the high school football season. The only change was Winnsboro dropping three spots after a one-point loss to Pottsboro. The rest of the list won their games in convincing fashion.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 7-0 | Last game: 49-19 win over North Mesquite | Next game vs McKinney North)

Longview remained perfect this past week with another convincing road win. This week they look to get a convincing home win.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 8-0 | Last game: 49-0 win over Rusk | Next game vs Center)

Carthage now has four shutouts this season and will look for their fifth shutout and third-straight this week against the Roughriders.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 7-0 | Last Game: 7-0 win over West Sabine| Next game @ Joaquin)

Timpson will be in a dogfight Friday when they take over Joaquin. The Rams best plan would be to slow down the game and not let Terry Bussey get the ball.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 6-0 | Last Game: 50-29 win over Liberty-Eylau | Next game @ Paris North Lamar)

Gilmer looks to stretch their lead in the district standings with a win on the road Friday night.

5. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 7-0 | Last game: 49-20 win over Cushing | Next game @ Mount Enterprise)

The Indians have scored 49 points in each of their last two games. The Indians are continuing to be the best 2A DII team in the region.

6. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 7-1| Last game: 72-6 over Trinity | Next game @ Kountze)

Newton was so close to picking up a third straight shutout but a win is a win and it was a big win on the scoreboard against Trinity. The Eagles will take on Kountze before a late bye game the following week.

7. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 4 | Record: 7-1| Last game: 77-0 win over Eustace | Next game vs Mexia on 10/28)

Malakoff kept the scoreboard operator busy this past week. The Tigers rest up this week and then push for the playoffs.

8. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 7-1| Last game: 36-35 loss to Pottsboro win over Mount Vernon | Next game vs Mineola)

Winnsboro suffered their first loss of the season and fell from the unbeaten ranks. The Raiders will take on rival Mineola and look to get back into the hot seat for a district title.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record 7-1| Last game: 77-27 win over Rains | Next game @ Commerce)

Mount Vernon rebounded from their loss to Winnsboro by handling business against Rains with a 50-point win.

10. Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (2A DI State Rank: NR | Record: 7-0 | Last Game: 56-0 win over Jewett Leon| Next game @ West Hardin)

Corrigan went north of 50 for a third straight game this past week. They hot the road this week before their final home game next week against rival Groveton.

