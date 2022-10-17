Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time.

Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation.

According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, Davis was attempting to commit suicide by provoking the deputies to shoot him. Putman said Davis’ 10 years of probation must be supplemented by outpatient mental health treatment.

