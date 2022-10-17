Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation

Jackson Lee Davis
Jackson Lee Davis(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time.

Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation.

According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, Davis was attempting to commit suicide by provoking the deputies to shoot him. Putman said Davis’ 10 years of probation must be supplemented by outpatient mental health treatment.

Previous reporting:

Man shot by Smith County deputies after allegedly pulling gun now in jail

