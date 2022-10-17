Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville

Following Friday’s big win against Hallsville, Whitehouse Wildcats head coach Kyle Westerberg congratulated his team for their efforts which led to victory.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Following Friday’s big win against Hallsville, Whitehouse Wildcats head coach Kyle Westerberg congratulated his team for their efforts which led to victory.

“That is a statement win right there,” he said. “You’re putting us back on the map and you’re setting us up for where we want to go and where we want to get to.”

Westerberg reminded his team the season is not over yet.

“Next week is another big one but its right back at home,” he said. “Every game is about playoff implications but you want to put yourself, and I told you its right out there in front of you, all you gotta take it, but next week is even bigger.”

You can watch Westerberg’s speech to his team here.

