Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan.

Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.

WFPD said officers determined the victim had overdosed on fentanyl, and Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to the victim. The victim reportedly responded to the Narcan and was taken to United Regional. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are proud of Officer Mawson for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed to recover,” WFPD officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

City of Jacksonville voters to consider 23 propositions on Election Day.
City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center
Billy Hibbs Jr., named the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate, poses with family and JA members after...
Billy Hibbs Jr. named 2023 Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Student Debt Graphic
Government website opens for student debt relief program