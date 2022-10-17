Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

