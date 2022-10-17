Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A plea deal was reached for a Tyler man who admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old he met on Snapchat.

Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler will serve ten years deferred adjudication for the first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. The plea deal was made in Judge Jackson’s court Monday.

Avelar was arrested in April after the victim made an outcry to police and counselors when she had just turned 15.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said under the circumstances of this case a maximum probation sentence was appropriate. The sentence keeps the victim from having to testify and carries a maximum of life in prison for any violations, as well as lifetime sex offender registration.

PREVIOUS:

https://www.kltv.com/2022/04/21/tyler-man-accused-sex-with-12-year-old-girl/

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.