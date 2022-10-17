Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spud Webb speaks at JCU’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Spud Webb speaks with Michael Coleman about his impact on basketball and education.
Spud Webb speaks with Michael Coleman about his impact on basketball and education.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - NBA All-Star Spud Webb was the featured speaker at Jarvis Christian University’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

He spoke to an audience of JCU alumni and inductee’s about the importance of education for future generations.

Jacqueline Walker, a member of the Jarvis hall of fame committee has known Webb since he was young.

“I’ve watched him over the years and always an outstanding man ..... Seeing him again after all these years brings back so many memories.”

He spoke to KLTV’s Michael Coleman about how the impact of his accomplishments as a 5′6 NBA player.

