Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Incumbent Sid Miller says he still has more work to do as agriculture commissioner and hopes to continue in the role.

“Everybody thinks they know what we do, and we do everything agriculture -- you know, cows, sows, plows, all that stuff -- but actually we oversee a $6 million agency,” Miller said. “We’re the consumer protection agency: we regulate scales, barcode scanners, pesticides, food quality, food safety.”

He explained his priorities include protecting domestic interests from foreign buyers, expanding the use of medical cannabis but not recreational, and strengthening livestock export facilities.

