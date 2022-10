Red Zone Week 9 Schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here is the Week 9 schedule for the high school football teams that are included in East Texas News’ Red Zone coverage.

Friday 10/21

6A

Royse City vs Tyler Legacy @ Rose Stadium 7 p.m.

5A

McKinney North vs Longview @ Longview, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler vs Lufkin @ Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.

Hallsville vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse, 7:30p.m.

Texas High vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

4A

Mabank vs Kaufman @ Kaufman, 7:30 p.m.

Paris vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore vs Athens @ Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs Henderson @ Henderson, 7:39 p.m.

Palestine vs Lindale @ Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Livingston vs Vidor @ Vidor, 7:30 p.m.

Sunnyvale vs Wills Point @ Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer vs North Lamar @ North Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro vs Canton @ Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Rusk vs Bullard @ Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Center vs Carthage @ Carthage, 7 p.m.

West Orange Stark vs Jasper @ Jasper, 7:30 p.m.

3A

Mineola vs Winnsoro @ Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro vs Rains @ Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs White Oak @ White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater vs Jefferson @ Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Tatum vs Sabine @ Sabine, 7:30p.m.

Woodville vs Crockett @ Crockett, 7 p.m.

Diboll vs Coldspring @ Coldspring, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood vs Huntington @ Hunting ton, 7 p.m.

Quitman vs Arp @ Arp

Eustace vs Mexia @ Mexia, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Saline vs Winona @ Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Troup vs West Rusk @ West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony vs Waskom @ Waskom, 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield vs Queen City @ Queen City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields, 7:30 p.m.

Warren vs Hemphill @ Hemphill, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Newton vs Kountze @ Kountze, 7:30 p.m.

New Waverly vs Trinity @ Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Elkhart vs Florence @ Florence, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Alba-Golden vs Como-Pickton @ Como-Pickton, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville vs Frankston @ Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy vs Union Grove @ Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Hawkins vs Harleton @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Grapeland vs Garrison @ Garrison, 7 p.m.

Timpson vs Joaquin @ Joaquin, 7 p.m.

San Augustine vs Shelbyville @ Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden vs West Hardin @ West Hardin, 7 p.m.

Normangee vs Groveton @ Groveton, 7 p.m.

Overton vs Alto @ Alto, 7 p.m.

Tenaha vs Cushing @ Cushing, 7 p.m.

Cayuga vs Italy @ Italy, 7:00 p.m.

Price Carlisle vs Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Colmesneil vs Evadale @ Evadale, 7 p.m.

Sabine Pass vs Lovelady @ Lovelady, 7 p.m.

1A

Union Hill vs Saint Jo @ Saint Jo, 7 p.m.

Chester vs Burkeville @ Burkeville, 7:30 p.m.

High Island vs Leverett’s Chapel @ Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.

Apple Springs vs Ladonia Fannindel @ Ladonia Fannindel, 7 p.m.

Private

Brook Hill vs Dallas Christian School @ Dallas Christian School, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community vs Frisco Legacy Christian @ Frisco Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs Waco Reicher @ Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.

All Saints vs Dallas Shelton School @ Dallas Shelton School, 7:30 p.m.

Private 6 man

Tyler HEAT vs King’s Academy @ Grace Community, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 10/22

Private 6 man

Longview Chistian Heritage vs Dallas Fairhill @ Fairhill, 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.