Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says

Killed in the line of duty: A disturbing trend suggests police officers are being ambushed and killed across the nation. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Josh Campbell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A disturbing trend is emerging across the U.S. as police officers are becoming targets in the line of duty, being ambushed and killed.

Just last week, three Philadelphia officers were shot in the line of duty. So far, 2022 has been an especially violent and deadly year for law enforcement across the country.

“I’m outraged. I’m disgusted,” said Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia’s police commissioner. “I’m wondering where the level of outrage and upset is outside of the law enforcement community.”

Across the country, there have been 252 officers shot in the line of duty through September of this year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. Of those 252, 50 were killed.

“Right now, things are wrong because the level of violence that we’re seeing against our law enforcement officers is just beyond outrageous,” Outlaw said.

The violent trend continues to rise, according to the FOP.

During the same time period last year, 44 officers were killed by gunfire in the line of duty. That number adds up to officers being fatally shot more often than once a week during that time period.

In El Monte, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, two officers were killed this summer as they responded to a call about a stabbing.

“They were acting as a first line of defense for our community members when they were essentially ambushed,” El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said.

In fact, there have been 63 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement through September of this year, according to the FOP. At least 93 officers were shot during those onslaughts, and 24 of them died as a result.

In Bristol, Connecticut, last week, three officers were allegedly ambushed and shot. Only one survived. Investigators said the gunman may have lured them by making a false 911 call.

In 2021, data from the FBI showed the highest number of law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years before.

The data mirrors a rise in gun violence in many parts of the country in recent years, now rising to levels not seen since the mid-1990s.

Last week, a responding officer in Raleigh, North Carolina, was injured in a shooting involving a teenage gunman that left five people dead.

The increasing violence against police has law enforcement leaders across the country sounding the alarm.

Outlaw said when she learns of officers under her being shot, it’s “a pit in your stomach.”

“These are folks that answered a call to serve,” she said. “They want to give back.”

She said officers who sign up to do the jobs understand the potential risk to their lives, but recently it has been too much.

“We did not sign up for these jobs to be martyrs,” she said. “We just didn’t.”

Law enforcement leaders are not only concerned about their own people, they’re also concerned the recent wave of violence might impact recruitment, which they said could impact public safety for years to come.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife
The store first opened its doors in the early 90s.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store