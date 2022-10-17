Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers will be coming to an end this afternoon, leaving behind mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s, warmer to the south, cooler to the north. Temperatures will continue to cool down for the next couple of days, with lows near freezing by Wednesday morning, and a frost (a freeze for some) possible. Also worth noting, there will be a Very High Fire Danger for most of East Texas tomorrow, please continue to exercise safety when outdoor burning in areas not under a burn ban. Have a great Monday!

