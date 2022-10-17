Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.

Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route.

When officers arrived on scene they found 40-year-old Noris Davison. He was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Investigators say it appears Davison got into an argument with the suspect when the suspect began stabbing Davison.

The suspect has not been located at this time. We’re told they are looking for the suspect that left on a bicycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.