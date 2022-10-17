Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished.

The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved with a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.

RELATED:

+ Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge requests deposition of train conductor, engineer in fatal Athens school bus crash

+ Trial date set for man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Through simple gifts, non-profit groups hope to help veterans with the struggle to overcome...
Two non-profits support veterans with practical gifts