Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished.

The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved with a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.

RELATED:

+ Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge requests deposition of train conductor, engineer in fatal Athens school bus crash

+ Trial date set for man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.