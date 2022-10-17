Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms

The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting.

“According to an agenda, the city said it has become necessary to define and restrict the use and location of game rooms.

The agenda says currently, the city does not have an ordinance that speaks directly to the permitting and operation of game rooms.

“Our current zoning ordinance does not define a game room and does not include any regulations as it pertains to a game room,” the agenda reads.

The agenda says staff finds that a “Game Room” as defined within the proposed amendment, may have a detrimental effect on both the existing businesses around them and the surrounding residential areas adjacent to them. According to the Lufkin Police Department, officers have responded 132 times to drug activity, assaults, and theft related to Lufkin gaming locations.

“Staff believes that by limiting their use and location within the city and requiring a special use permit, we will better be able to prevent many of the adverse effects,” the agenda read.

The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Through simple gifts, non-profit groups hope to help veterans with the struggle to overcome...
Two non-profits support veterans with practical gifts