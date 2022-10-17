Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jarvis Christian University holds Hall of Fall ceremony during Jarvis Fest

Jarvis Fest: Rev Smith and Spud Webb
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University honored their alumni with a hall of fame induction ceremony during their week-long Jarvis Fest.

The ceremony was held to recognize influential and accomplished figures that studied at the Jarvis campus. Amongst the honoree’s was Reverend Dr. Warren E. Smith, who described the event as a special day for him.

“This is a special day today this is like my homecoming. This is like a special homecoming for everybody who puts on a Jarvis uniform.”

Former NBA All-Star Spud Webb was the featured speaker at the event in which he shared how he overcame his height barrier to play in the NBA at 5′6 and beating Michael Jordan to win the slam dunk contest in 1986.

“I mean a guy being my size in the NBA when they wasn’t anybody my size playing in the NBA and today you can’t find one so, you know you’re an inspiration to kids, they look up to you.”

The honorary event was meant to instill a can-do mentality and to showcase people who lived up to their own challenges to serve as examples for future generations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Red Zone Week 9 Schedule
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville
Whitehouse coach pumps team up for rest of season after victory against Hallsville
Red Zone Reel 8
Red Zone Reel 8