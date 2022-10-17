Jarvis Christian University holds Hall of Fall ceremony during Jarvis Fest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University honored their alumni with a hall of fame induction ceremony during their week-long Jarvis Fest.

The ceremony was held to recognize influential and accomplished figures that studied at the Jarvis campus. Amongst the honoree’s was Reverend Dr. Warren E. Smith, who described the event as a special day for him.

“This is a special day today this is like my homecoming. This is like a special homecoming for everybody who puts on a Jarvis uniform.”

Former NBA All-Star Spud Webb was the featured speaker at the event in which he shared how he overcame his height barrier to play in the NBA at 5′6 and beating Michael Jordan to win the slam dunk contest in 1986.

“I mean a guy being my size in the NBA when they wasn’t anybody my size playing in the NBA and today you can’t find one so, you know you’re an inspiration to kids, they look up to you.”

The honorary event was meant to instill a can-do mentality and to showcase people who lived up to their own challenges to serve as examples for future generations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.