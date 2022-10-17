Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Government website opens for student debt relief program

Student Debt Graphic
Student Debt Graphic(MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website.

The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed.

Biden’s plan to erase up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients was announced on August 24 earlier this year.

Previous reporting:

Biden to announce decision on federal student debt relief

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Jackson Lee Davis
Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation
Sid Miller
Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner
The store first opened its doors in the early 90s.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store