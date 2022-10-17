Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms.

“All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very slow to anger, to having a very quick temper and yelling at people, and belittling people for no good reason,” he said.

He began having cloudy thinking and his mind was slowing down, and he got very tired in the middle of the day. What he said got him to a doctor was when he was at family event out of town, “I was at a restaurant and I just passed out sitting at the table. They, of course, took me to the hospital and they couldn’t find any explanation for that. Turns out that unexplained loss of consciousness can be a symptom of the disease, which I was eventually diagnosed.”

October is Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month. It’s a type of dementia that affects the thinking and moving parts of the brain. Kent was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in March 2017. The disease is a non-treatable neurodegenerative brain disease. Kent said when he first got the diagnosis he felt a sense of relief.

“I’ve got a medical diagnosis and an explanation that fits all the things I was going through, that explained everything to me. Then you come to the reality that you have a non treatable, non-curable neurodegenerative brain disease that we all know how people in in-stage dementia end up, and that’s what is on the horizon for me. So it’s then, wow, I’m stunned by this.”

Prior to the diagnosis Kent said he was very frustrated because he was having all these symptoms but getting no answers.

“The neurologists I was seeing were saying it was cardiology. The cardiologists said, we fixed you when we put the pacemaker in, there’s nothing else we can do,” he said. “So it was very frustrating and I actually became suicidal and that’s when my wife knew something was really bad. And my doctor, my internist who had been my internist for years knew that wasn’t right and he got me into Mayo Clinic.”

Since then he’s been living with the disease and has what he calls good and bad Lewy days.

“A good Lewy day is when everything is kind of working okay, my mind is not very cloudy, there’s not much fog, and my mind is moving with some speed,” Kent said. “Then there are bad days, or days where I don’t know who my wife is, I can’t operate a microwave, and I really don’t get out of the house.”

Kent said his case has been a slow progression. In the last ten or so months he’s begun having fewer good days, and worse bad days. His wife of 47 years, Cynthia Kent said it’s been very sad.

“Because you have someone that you love, that you’ve shared a lot with and they’re sort of slowly slipping away mentally,” she said.

From a caregiver perspective she said it’s important to recognize that you can’t fix them.

“When they are insistent about something that’s just not accurate, that’s not true. If it’s not going to hurt them, if it’s not going to hurt anybody else, why fight with them about it? Just go ahead and let them have that delusion, that part of their dementia, and just go on,” she said. “Don’t argue about it, it’s learning how not to sweat the small stuff, which is sometimes hard to do.”

Kent said they’ve received a lot of support and resources from the Alzherimer’s Alliance of Smith County, which Kent also served on the Board of Directors, being the first person to have diagnosed dementia and be serving.

When he had to stop practicing, Kent got in touch with someone from the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

“Talking with him I realized I needed a purpose. I was a lawyer that tried lawsuits, over one hundred. I said, I speak, that’s what I enjoy doing and not many people know what Lewy Body Dementia is and I said, well that’s going to be your purpose, is to speak.”

Now Kent travels and talks with doctors, students, and other medical professionals about LBD.

“So that has become my purpose in life, is to educate and try and dispel the notion that everybody who has dementia is immediately in in-stage,” he said.

Talking with doctors and Cynthia advocating for her husband has played a role in Kent’s journey.

“Talk to your doctors and be a real advocate for your loved ones. Sometimes the doctors are concerned. With Lewy Body Dementia there is no cure, treatment is just symptom treatment. But symptom treatment is important because it helps them have a better quality of life. So be an advocate for your loved one,” she said.

Kent strongly encourages anyone who thinks they or a loved one could be showing signs of dementia to connect with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.

