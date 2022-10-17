Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Our First Frost/Freeze is possible Wed. AM. 1 Month Early!!!
Our First Frost/Freeze is possible, if not likely, on Wednesday morning for many.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of sunshine during the day and crystal-clear skies are expected at night for the rest of the week. The cold front that moved through ETX yesterday (Sunday) has ushered in the coldest air of the season so far...as a matter of fact, this cold air is very unusually for this time of year. We are looking at good chances for our first FROST/and even our first FREEZE in some areas of East Texas on Wednesday morning. Our “Normal” first freeze is Mid-November, but we are expecting this to happen about 1 month early this year. As crazy as that seems, it is a fairly good likelihood. Lows in the lower 30s expected over northernmost areas, in the lower to middle 30s elsewhere. Protect your tender vegetation, for sure, overnight Tuesday/into Wednesday morning. A significant Warming Trend is expected by the end of the week with lows back in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s...so this cold snap will not last long at all. A Warm and Breezy weekend ahead with another cold front expected on Monday that may bring isolated thundershowers/storms to our area at that time. Please stay tuned for further updates on the cold morning on Wednesday and the chances for stormy weather on Monday. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Our First Frost and/or Freeze is possible on Wed. AM. About 1 Month Early.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-17-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-17-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips