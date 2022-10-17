Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store

(Brookshire Brothers)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brookshire Brothers announced the 816 North Timberland store will close Sat. Oct. 29.

The company said the gas station and tobacco store will remain open for now.

A lease agreement expiring in spring 2023 played into the decision to close.

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store, and we welcome them to continue to shop with us at our Chestnut and Frank Street locations,” said Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston. “In appreciation, everyone who shops at our North Timberland store between now and October 29, and spends at least twenty dollars per trip, will receive a one-time use coupon for up to $10 in savings on their next shopping trip. The coupon can be redeemed at either our Chestnut or Frank Street stores through November.”

All employees at the North Timberland store will be offered positions within the company.

Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin with nearly 120 locations through Texas and Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Athens bus dirver has pre-trial hearing
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the...
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County