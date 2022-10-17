Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Billy Hibbs Jr. named 2023 Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate

Billy Hibbs Jr., named the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate, poses with family and JA members after the announcement.(KLTV)
Billy Hibbs Jr., named the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate, poses with family and JA members after the announcement.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler announced their 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate and honored past board chairs Monday morning.

Members and volunteers of Junior Achievement, along with third-grade students at Ramey Elementary School, were in attendance for the annual announcement.

Billy Hibbs Jr. was named the 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the spring at their fundraising event.

Hibbs is a past board chair, has taught classes, and stayed involved in the organization.

The purpose of Junior Achievement is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. They do this by teaching students about work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

“We need to promote Junior Achievement because what this organization does is very important. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I can tell you that a lot of the kids that go through these programs, they remember these things that they learn. They’ve come back and told me,” Hibbs Jr. said.

The Hall of Fame event where Hibbs will be honored will take place on April 20 at Willow Brook Country Club.

