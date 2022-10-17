20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs.

Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release.

Members of law enforcement were able to target known gang members as well as identify other gang members in order to combat violent crime.

TAG investigators reported the following results from the operation:

Traffic Stops: 155

Felony Arrests: 33

Misdemeanor Arrests: 20

Felony Warrants Served: 15

Misdemeanor Warrants Served: 54

Firearms Seized: 3

Fentanyl Seized: 9 pills

Methamphetamine Seized: 47.7 grams

Marijuana Seized 12.8 ounces

Gang Members Identified: 20

