Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

(WCJB)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday.

The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road in a Honda Civic. DPS says she failed to yield the right of way to Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, who was traveling south on US 259 in a GMC Sierra. Brewer’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side.

Brewer was pronounced dead, while Davis was determind by EMS to have non-incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man receives probation for sex assault of 12-year-old
Student Debt Graphic
Government website opens for student debt relief program
Jackson Lee Davis
Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation