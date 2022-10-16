Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”

The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The OEM said in a social media post the vehicle reportedly caught fire, but the two occupants were able to escape. No information is available yet on possible injuries. Crims Chapel VFD, Christus EMS and DPS responded.

The second wreck involved a vehicle that hydroplaned and struck a tree on US 259 North near CR 182. The OEM said no entrapments were reported.

