Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston.

The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.

The Round Rock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in searching the area.

According to Williamson County authotiries, the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center has custody of the remains and is assisting the justice of the peace in determining the cause of death.

“Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family,” said Commander John Foster, with the Criminal Investigations Division.

KHOU spoke to Perez’s family, who told them that he was probably trying to get help and that he was driving to Austin to visit his brother when he went missing.

“He got lost in Austin, Texas and winded-up walking, car trouble, ran out of gas, left his car there in North Austin and walked to Round Rock,” the man’s father told KHOU.

Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time, authorities said.

