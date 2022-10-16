Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say

Timothy Perez, 31,
Timothy Perez, 31,(Texas Equiisearch)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston.

The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.

The Round Rock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in searching the area.

According to Williamson County authotiries, the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center has custody of the remains and is assisting the justice of the peace in determining the cause of death.

“Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family,” said Commander John Foster, with the Criminal Investigations Division.

KHOU spoke to Perez’s family, who told them that he was probably trying to get help and that he was driving to Austin to visit his brother when he went missing.

“He got lost in Austin, Texas and winded-up walking, car trouble, ran out of gas, left his car there in North Austin and walked to Round Rock,” the man’s father told KHOU.

Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Improvements are coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks.
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms