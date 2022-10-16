Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire engulfs building in downtown Marlin

Second fire to ravage a downtown building this year
Large fire in downtown Marlin
Large fire in downtown Marlin(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp, Ashley Ruiz and KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that engulfed a building in Downtown Marlin.

The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street.

KWTX has learned the building used to be a T-shirt shop owned by a local resident.

“The fire is, especially, devastating, because it is the second large fire to strike downtown Marlin in the past few months,” said a resident at the scene.

In July, a large blaze engulfed the two-story building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street.

This is a developing story.

