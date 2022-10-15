Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene.

They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

