Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene.
They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
