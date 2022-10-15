With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas.

“Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and really all around Texas in general have booked those things up solid.”

Weems said charter buses were booked in advance for months, and this would keep the band and drill team at home while their football team traveled to Mount Pleasant for a game.

“We were real disappointed we weren’t able to get transportation to go to the Mount Pleasant game,” Weems said. “We really want to go support our football team.”

And with a big competition, the Region 21 band competition, coming up Saturday in Longview, not being able to perform could have put the band at a disadvantage according to Weems.

“We still needed to get a performance under our belt to get a performance as well as perform for our community members who wouldn’t be able to make it to the game or might not be able to make it to the contest tomorrow night,” Weems said.

Weems then had the idea to put on a free show at the home stadium for the community.

And the community showed up in support for the band, nearly filling the home side seats.

“Nacogdoches is a band town,” Weems said. “We’ve always been a band town. We’re super proud of our band program here and not only parents but our community and alumni always come out and support us and we’re super glad to have that support.”

And Weems says while this might be the first time the band has faced this situation, the last two years have prepared the band for adversity.

“This is kind of a first for us,” Weems said. “The first time not being able to travel because of this situation. But over the last two years a ton of stuff has happened that’s been first so we’ve kind of persevered through it.”

