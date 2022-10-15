Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: ‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity.

Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

At $10 a pie, Meagan allowed herself to be targeted over and over but says it was a small price to pay for a worthy cause.

