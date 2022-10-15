Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city's history

For some festival goers, like Ron Pylant, the festival represents the best of what small town America should be.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage.

The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town.

The festival also included downtown vendors with food, along with arts and crafts.

For some festival goers, like Ron Pylant, it represents the best of what small town America should be.

