Tyler kicks off 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry, Rose Princess Olivia Bristol Young, and Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer were on this year’s court.
East Texans celebrated the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade that started at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard.

The parade is a part of the Texas Rose Festival, which runs from October 13 to 16.

The Texas Rose Festival is celebrated each year on the third weekend in October and features the Royal Court, community partners, city officials, and East Texas high schools.

Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry, Rose Princess Olivia Bristol Young, and Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer were on this year’s court.

The festival began in 1993 and has been a Tyler tradition for 89 years now.

The theme for this year was “Empires of Enchantment.” The parade included over 100 floats that celebrated not only the queen’s court, but also Hispanic heritage as well as organizations within the community.

Sunday kicks off with the Rose Festival Arts & Craft Fair at 11 a.m., where over 75 vendors will present handmade items.

