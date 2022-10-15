Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The first half of our weekend certainly was a warm one with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thankfully, it will actually FEEL like fall in East Texas next week thanks to a strong cold front that will arrive early tomorrow! Cloud cover will increase overnight but skies will likely stay dry until the front gets closer to the I-30 corridor early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day tomorrow, so you should certainly keep the umbrella handy at all times to be safe. Coverage for our rain will not be 100% tomorrow, but it will be the best chance for rain we’ve had in quite some time. Showers will stick around for Deep East Texas into the early afternoon hours on Monday before skies totally dry out for the remainder of the week. Whether you see some rain or not, you WILL see a big drop in temperatures for the first half of next week. Temperatures on Sunday will only be able to climb into the lower to middle 80s before this cooler air surges into East Texas, dropping further into the upper 60s for highs for most East Texans Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday! Our mornings will be quite chilly as well, with lows dropping into the upper 30s by Wednesday, which just might be our first patchy frost of the season. We’ll certainly be watching for that. Embrace the cooler weather while it is here, because temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s by next Friday.

