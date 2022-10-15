Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles.
The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page.
“We currently have a fire in our parking lot and have to shut down for the time being. We will update here accordingly,” they said on Facebook.
This is a developing story.
